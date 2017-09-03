menu
Orion’s Belt points to dazzling Sirius

By in Tonight | September 3, 2017

It’s one of the neatest tricks in all the heavens … Orion’s Belt points to Sirius in the constellation Canis Major the Greater Dog. Sirius is the brightest star in the nighttime sky. It’s up before dawn now but will be shifting into the evening sky as the months pass. Orion is found in the predawn morning sky every September.

Yes, you can find Orion. If you go outside and look south to southeast before dawn now, you’ll notice Orion’s Belt, which consists of a short, straight row of medium-bright stars. Just draw a line through Orion’s Belt and extend that line toward the horizon. You’ll easily spot Sirius, the sky’s brightest star.

Sirius is in the constellation Canis Major the Greater Dog. It’s often called the Dog Star.

There are no planets brighter than the star Sirius in the September 2016 morning sky. Although the planets Jupiter and Venus are brighter than Sirius, Jupiter is now lost in the glare of the setting sun, and Venus shines for only a brief while after sunset. Once again, use Orion’s Belt to locate Sirius in the southeast sky.

Orion, Sirius, Venus and more as seen on August 30, 2017 by Tom Wildoner. He took the photo from the U.S. state of Pennsylvannia, but these stars and Venus can be seen from around the world now, in the direction of sunrise, before the sun comes up. Read more about this photo.

Bottom line: In September 2017, you’ll find the constellation Orion, who three Belt stars make a short, straight row in the southeast before dawn. Orion’s Belt points to Sirius, the brightest star of the nighttime sky.

Fastest sunsets of the year around equinox time

