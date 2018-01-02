See it! New Year’s supermoon

By Deborah Byrd in Human World | Today's Image|January 2, 2018
What a great way to start 2018! Photos here from the EarthSky community of 2018’s closest and brightest supermoon. Thanks to all who submitted, and happy new year to all!
Neeti Kumthekar in Belmar, New Jersey caught the supermoon rising with a mirage effect. The rising or setting moon or sun can exhibit a mirage when there are air layers of different temperatures near your horizon, for example, over an ocean. Read more about mirages from Atmospheric Optics.
First full moon of 2018 – and closest supermoon – at 99.9% illumination as captured from Karachi, Pakistan by Talha Zia.
Abhijit Patil in Salem, Massachusetts wrote: “I went out to witness the first full moon of the new year and it was a soothing sight.” He also said this was the first moonrise he’s shot in 3 years of photography practice. Nice one, Abhijit!
January 1, 2018 full supermoon over Seattle, Washington from Gary Peltz.
Heidi Gabbert in San Jose, California wrote: “New Year supermoon – January 1, 2018 – giving us a glimpse through the cloudy sky. The first of two full moons occurring in January.” True, and the second one on January 31 is also a supermoon – and a Blue Moon – and will undergo an eclipse!
Supermoon rising from Héctor Barrios in Hermosillo, Mexico.
Chirag Upreti in New Jersey caught the supermoon rising over midtown Manhattan. “I guess, after the holidays, even a supermoon needs a little help from a super crane to get it rolling!” he wrote.
Supermoon rising, from Bridget Borchert in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Supermoon setting behind the trees in Anchorage, Alaska, via Doug Short.
Mike Cohea caught the rising supermoon from Rhode Island and created the video above.
Rays of the rising supermoon. Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona said it was “almost blindingly bright! This is a 9-image HDR merged in Photoshop and processed with efex. Each image is spaced by 0,3 stops.”
Another one from Eliot Herman, who wrote: “The supermoon is almost too bright to look at through the telescope! This is over 100 images blended together to preserve detail and dynamic range of the super bright orb!” Captured from Tucson, Arizona a few minutes after the exact moment of full moon under slightly hazy skies. Read more about how Eliot made this composite.
“Happy New Year!!!” wrote Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com, who captured the New Year’s full supermoon above the Empire State Building in New York City.
Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan caught a closer view of NYC’s Empire State Building. He wrote: “This is a blue-hour composite of the supermoon rising over the Manhattan skyline. I had planned this shot to have the moon clip the spire of the Empire State Building which was lit red/green for the post-Christmas holiday. This is a composite of 12 images, with the moon spaced 3 minutes apart.”
January 1, 2018 reflecting in a swimming pool, with blue underwater lighting switched on, from Peter Lowenstein in Mutare, Zimbabwe.
Smokey supermoon from Greg Bishop in Los Alamitos, California. He shot this through light clouds and fireplace smoke.
January 1, 2018 rising supermoon captured by Kwong Liew in Livermore, California at the top of a hill along Paterson Pass Road.
“First full moon of 2018 and a super one to boot,” wrote Lou Musacchio in Montreal.
Steve Scanlon Photography wrote on January 1: “Tonight’s rising supermoon over homes on Grange Avenue, Fair Haven, NJ. A frozen Navesink River in the foreground. 1/1/18 4:41pm.”
Greg Diesel-Walck wrote on January 1: “Tonight’s Wolf Moon rising over the Potomac River – Washington DC”
A creative use of lens flares from Helio C. Vital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He wrote: “The topocentric distance to the moon was only 352,000 km [218,723 miles], making it 18% greater in apparent area and in brightness than the average moon.”
View larger. | Here’s another creative shot, from Zsolt Berend in London, who wrote: “Many people stopped and had a WOW moment when the Wolf Moon started to rise above the horizon, giving a perfect addition to the skyline of London from the Millennium Bridge. Many took their smart phones to seize the moment … in this photo, the moon is the brightest spot on the top right, and it is also on the phone on the top left.”
