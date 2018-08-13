Favorite Perseid meteor shower photos

Martin Marthadinata wrote from Malang, East Java, Indonesia, on August 12, 2018: “Hi EarthSky, I have captured the beautiful Perseid meteor shower over Mount Arjuno-Welirang. This is my first time I shoot fireball with great condition clear sky.” Nikon D5000 18mm ISO 3200 f3,5 25″ Single exposure. Congratulations, Martin! Beautiful shot …
Abhijit Patil caught this green Perseid against a green aurora over Maine, on the morning of August 12, 2018. He wrote: “Living in New England, finding dark skies has been a challenge. We drove 350 miles to northern Maine, near Baxter State Park. Little did I know that the camera would not only pick up Perseids, but also I could, for the first time ever in my life, witness and capture the aurora borealis! The auroras and the Perseids, a super natural phenomenon, which we captured not only in camera but in our memories.” Nikon D750 Lens – Rokinon 14mm f/2.8 wide angle lens. Tripod – Vanguard Alta Pro. Thank you, Abhijit! By the way … do you all recognize the star pattern just above the rim of the horizon?
Perseid meteor and Milky Way over Stonehenge in the United Kingdom. Mars is the bright “star” on the left, and Jupiter is the bright one on the right. Photo by Paul Howell.
A Perseid and a photographer. Isola d’Elba, Italy. August 13, 2018. By Stefano De Rosa.
Veteran meteor observer Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona wrote: “Tucson is in monsoon season with clouds and thunderstorms. Overcast cleared about 2 a.m., leaving a light haze and fair transparency of the sky. Between 2 a.m. and 4:20 a.m., 13 Perseids seen, none very bright. Of the 5 photographed, this is the best one zooming above M45 [the dipper-shaped Pleiades, or Seven Sisters] and Taurus. The green and magenta color of the Perseids is apparent.” Nikon D500 15.0 mm f/2.4.
The Perseid meteor shower is relatively fleeting. Meanwhile, the planet Mars has been exceptionally bright since early July, and will stay bright through early September. Here are the Milky Way, Mt. Rainier, Mars and a Perseid meteor from our friend Night Sky Chaser on Facebook.
Mars (left), meteors and the Milky Way from Joe Randall at Twin Lakes, Colorado, August 12, 2018.
Mars, Milky Way and Perseid meteor, August 13, 2018, Sun Valley, Idaho by Nils Ribi.
Heidi Gabbert wrote: “I kind of didn’t want to go out at night, but the Perseids meteor forces were just pulling at my astrophotography strings. So out I went for 3 hours of gamble shooting in the middle of the night. Obviously, I didn’t choose the most beautiful of venues with light pollution and the lovely leading power lines, but I’m happy to have come back with a single shot, celebrating this year’s annual event. Sony a7r iii Sony 16-35mm GM ISO-800 20” f/2.8 16mm. Single shot.
Perseid meteor, planet Mars, Milky Way from April Singer in New Mexico.
Mars, Perseid meteor and MIlky Way by Michael Cozad at Bear River Reservoir in Amador County, California, August 11, 2018.
A composite image showing 3 Perseid meteor fireballs (the 3rd one is near the horizon, left side of photo) by Stephanie Longo. She wrote: “The meteors were flying at Antero Reservoir near Denver, Colorado early this morning. I saw many fireballs and even captured 3 of them!”
View larger. | No idea how Matthew Chin managed to capture this faint-looking meteor (doubtless really a very bright meteor) over Hong Kong on August 13, 2018. If you know your constellations, you can see it’s coming directly from Perseus!
Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, wrote on August 11: “Grumble! Stayed up moving my camera around looking for gaps in clouds … got one Perseid. It is the monsoon season here, making Perseid photography difficult.” Nikon D850 16.0-35.0 mm f/4.0.
James Younger caught this Perseid meteor Friday night from near Victoria, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.
Perseid meteor – August 12, 2018 – from Russ Adams in Pike, Colorado.
Bottom line: Photographs of 2018 Perseid meteors by EarthSky friends.