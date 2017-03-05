Last night’s moon hides Aldebaran

Donny Crocker-Jensen in Wardsville, Missouri made the video below of last night’s occultation and posted it at EarthSky Facebook. In the video, you’ll see Aldebaran right next to the moon, on the moon’s dark edge. Then, just before moonset, Aldebaran winks out as the moon passes in front of it:
Bottom line: Photos of the March 4, 2017 occultation of Aldebaran by the moon. Thanks to all who contributed!
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.