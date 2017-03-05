Last night’s moon hides Aldebaran

Donny Crocker-Jensen in Wardsville, Missouri made the video below of last night’s occultation and posted it at EarthSky Facebook. In the video, you’ll see Aldebaran right next to the moon, on the moon’s dark edge. Then, just before moonset, Aldebaran winks out as the moon passes in front of it:

Bottom line: Photos of the March 4, 2017 occultation of Aldebaran by the moon. Thanks to all who contributed!