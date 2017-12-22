menu
Pink sunset over Singapore

By in Today's Image | December 22, 2017

Happy holidays to the EarthSky community!

Kannan A wrote: “We had a pink sunset in Singapore this evening. The sky was shrouded in pink covering the whole island. It was awesome.”

