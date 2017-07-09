menu
See it! Last night’s full moon

By in Today's Image | July 9, 2017

Favorite photos of the July 2017 full moon from EarthSky friends around the world. Thanks to all who submitted to EarthSky or posted to EarthSky Facebook!

Dan Wyman in Oceanside, California wrote on July 8, 2017: “I saw the sun set and the full moon rise while on a neighborhood bike ride this evening.”

Hung Vu in Redding, California wrote: “I was looking for a spot to take a full moon photo, but the area is too open. When I saw the electric tower, I stopped and wait for the moon in the good position to press the shutter button.”

I captured this shot at the time the moon turned astronomically full – 9:07 p.m. PDT.

Posted by Susan Gies Jensen on Sunday, July 9, 2017

Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan caught this shot from New Jersey and wrote, “Thunder Moon, Guru Purnima, HayMoon, Mead Moon, Ripe Corn Moon, Buck Moon rises slowly, with the clouds threatening to bring down curtains to witness the near full moon (99.9%). We got lucky as the weather gods cleared the clouds briefly to capture there moon clipping the spire of Empire State Building.”

Full moon rising caught by Ganesh Panneer at Stone Ridge, Virginia, July 8, 2017.

Lever de la pleine lune8 07 2017 Meaux

Posted by La Lune The Moon on Saturday, July 8, 2017

Posted by Patrick Casaert on Sunday, July 9, 2017

Almost Full Moon, rising. Southern England.

Posted by Steve Pond on Saturday, July 8, 2017

2017 Buck Moon rising over Lake Ontario

Captured in Port Credit, Mississauga, Ontario Canada
July 8th 2017

Posted by Lunar 101-Moon Book on Saturday, July 8, 2017

Chander Devgun in New Delhi, India caught the moonrise on July 8.

Cindy Chai caught the July 8 rising moon from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Matt Fisher caught the moon on the morning of July 8, from Cape Kiwanda, Pacific City, Oregon. He wrote: “Moon setting as the Dory Boats are going out to fish.” By the way, that second, round ball next to the moon in this image is what’s called a lens flare; we see lens flares often on photos of bright objects like the sun and moon. It’s an internal reflection from Matt’s camera.

Chirag Upreti caught the nearly full moon rising behind the Statue of Liberty in New York on the morning of July 8. He wrote: “Illuminated at ~99.2% today, the moon takes on a gorgeous reddish-orange hue as it passes behind Lady Liberty.”

