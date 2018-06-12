Coyotes in the park

Steven A. Sweet of Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada – who runs the Facebook page Lunar 101-Moon Book – frequently shares his moon photos with us. He posted the video below at EarthSky on Facebook on June 10, 2018. It shows what’s become a common subject, if not necessarily a common sight, to those of us who live in cities. Urban coyotes are now a fact of life for city dwellers.
Steven also commented that:
I take a full look around when in the park now.
But, in case you’re wondering, the coyotes haven’t stopped his moon photography. He captured this amazing image, of an old moon, low on horizon, rising in the east before the sun, on Tuesday morning.
Thank you, Steven!
Bottom line: Coyotes have become a common feature within cities. They’re not likely to attack an adult human, but will climb over or dig under fences in order to attack (and eat) small dogs or free-ranging cats. They are wild animals. Do not feed them or approach them. Learn to take steps to avoids conflicts with coyotes from the Urban Coyote Research Project.
