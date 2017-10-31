Boo! Halloween star trails

Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan was at North South Lake Campground, Haines Falls, New York when he created this image of Halloween-themed star trails. He wrote:
I always wanted to do some kind of astro nightscapes with the Halloween ghosts/ghouls … That night was particularly cold with the onset of fall weather, and I had to battle strong winds that made the weather even more cold. Am happy none of my pumpkins got knocked off due to these heavy winds … had to secure them with tapes and back support. :)
In the background you can also see my another camera setup on a tracker … and, in the far back, one of my friend observing through his ‘scope.
Thanks, Gowri, and Happy Halloween to you!
