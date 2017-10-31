menu
Boo! Halloween star trails

By in Today's Image | October 31, 2017

When your camera stays fixed as the stars move throughout the night, you get a photo of what are called star trails. Then … just add pumpkins.

Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan, who composed this photo, calls it Keep Looking Up With Cosm-‘0’-Lanterns.

Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan was at North South Lake Campground, Haines Falls, New York when he created this image of Halloween-themed star trails. He wrote:

I always wanted to do some kind of astro nightscapes with the Halloween ghosts/ghouls … That night was particularly cold with the onset of fall weather, and I had to battle strong winds that made the weather even more cold. Am happy none of my pumpkins got knocked off due to these heavy winds … had to secure them with tapes and back support. :)

In the background you can also see my another camera setup on a tracker … and, in the far back, one of my friend observing through his ‘scope.

Thanks, Gowri, and Happy Halloween to you!

Read more: How to take great photos of star trails

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Today's Image

