It looked like the sun set twice

By in Today's Image | March 21, 2017

A lone, small, very brightly illuminated passing cloud – at the exact point where the sun was going down – caused the illusion of a double sunset.

View larger. | March 17, 2017 sunset, as captured by Peter Lowenstein in Mutare, Zimbabwe.

In the late afternoon of March 17, 2017, a lone small, very brightly illuminated cloud passed behind Murahwa Mountain – visible from where I live in Mutare, Zimbabwe – appeared at the exact point where the sun was going down, and made the sun appear to set twice.

The photos below show a general view of the sun setting in an otherwise almost cloudless sky over Murahwa Mountain, and a second lone cloud which popped up above the summit at the same location a few minutes later.

A most unusual display created by an extraordinary combination of circumstances.

The photographs were taken using a Panasonic Lumix compact camera in sunset scenery mode with up to x60 zoom magnification.

March 17, 2017 sunset over Murahwa Mountain, by Peter Lowenstein.

A small, brightly illuminated passing cloud – like this one – caused the appearance of the second sunset. Photo by Peter Lowenstein.

Bottom line: Second “sunset” caused by passing cloud.

Peter Lowenstein

Peter Lowenstein

Dr. Peter Lowenstein has contributed many beautiful and fascinating images and stories to EarthSky. Trained as a geochemist, he spent his early years with the Geological Survey of Papua New Guinea, specializing in metals and volcanoes. In 1989, he moved to the Zimbabwe Geological Survey as Chief Economic Geologist and has lived and worked in Zimbabwe ever since. Peter is now retired to Zimbabwe, in a house with a beautiful view in Murambi East, Mutare, where he pursues favorite hobbies including construction of electronic gadgets, listening to music, gardening, surfing the Internet ... and photography.

