Auroras in front of Magellanic Clouds

The two Magellanic Clouds – The Large Magellanic Cloud and its neighbor the Small Magellanic Cloud- are a duo of irregular dwarf galaxies visible from the southern hemisphere. Roughly 21° apart in the night sky, the true distance between them is roughly 75,000 light-years.

Hunter captured this image at 6 p.m. on May 24, 2017 at the South Pole, Antarctica. You can see more of the images from Antarctica that Hunter shared with EarthSky here. Thanks Hunter!

Bottom line: Photo of auroras in front of the two Magellanic Clouds from the South Pole.