Aurora angel

Photographer Bob Kelley wrote:

What an amazing auroral display tonight above Delta Junction, Alaska. (March 23, 2018, at about 4:30 a.m.) Tech info: Nikon D750, ISO 3200, Sigma 8mm, f/3.5 for 6 seconds, on tripod. I stayed with the 8mm for 3 hours and I’m glad I did because the show was all-sky at times.

Seeing animals in clouds, or a face in the moon, are examples of what’s called pareidolia. Look here for more photos to test your own ability to see things that aren’t there.

Bottom line: Photo of an aurora over Alaska looks like an angel.