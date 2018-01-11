A 3D journey through the Orion Nebula

NASA released this new video on January 11, 2018, which was created by astronomers and visualization specialists from its Universe of Learning program. These experts have combined visible and infrared images from the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes to create a three-dimensional, fly-through view of the Orion Nebula, a fuzzy patch in your sky tonight, really a place where new stars are forming.

Space Telescope Science Institute’s visualization scientist Frank Summers, who led the team that developed the movie, said:

Being able to fly through the nebula’s tapestry in three dimensions gives people a much better sense of what the universe is really like. By adding depth and structure to the amazing images, this fly-through helps elucidate the universe for the public, both educating and inspiring.

Read more about how the NASA team created this video.

Bottom line: NASA has just released a new video visualization depicting a 3D trip through Orion Nebula.