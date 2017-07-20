menu
Video: Moon hoax not

By in Human World | Space | July 20, 2017

SG Collins explains why the Apollo moon landings on the moon in the late 1960s and early ’70s couldn’t have been faked.

Don’t believe the moon landings were real? Go ahead. Watch this.

Listen in, as the first humans land on the moon

Apollo 11 mission, 1969

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

