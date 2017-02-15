menu
Video: Compare sizes of sun and stars

By in Space | February 15, 2017

It’s hard to comprehend the sheer size of objects in space, but take 2 minutes and give it a try!

Bottom line: A 2-minute video from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) comparing the sizes of Earth, our sun and stars.

