New Project Skyglow video and giveaway

POLI'AHU from Sunchaser Pictures on Vimeo.

To coincide with International Dark Sky Association’s Dark Sky Week – April 22-28, 2017 – and to help raise awareness for the release of their new book, timelapse artists and filmmakers Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinovi of Project Skyglow released this beautiful new video, called POLI’AHU. It’s shot above the clouds at the famous Mauna Kea Observatories in Hawaii.

Music: “Genesis One” by David O’Brien / Chris Egan and “E Ala E” by Pualani Kanahele.

Gavin and Harun are dedicated to raising awareness about light pollution. They’re also giving away things, and it’s not too late to enter to win. Their Facebook video below explains it all. Details on the giveaway are toward the end of the video. Entering just involves sharing this Facebook video. If you don’t see a button to share the video on your Facebook page – thereby entering the giveaway – click here.

Bottom line: Project Skyglow video and giveaway.

Share Project Skyglow’s Facebook video to enter their giveaway