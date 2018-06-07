menu
Mars explorers wanted!

By in Human World | Space | June 7, 2018

Can you picture yourself as an explorer, farmer, surveyor or teacher on Mars? Download a NASA Mars poster (free!) that speaks to you.

Image via NASA.

Check out these posters and download one – or all of them – free. NASA originally developed these Mars Explorers Wanted posters for an exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex in 2009. Now you can download full-sized posters and provide the files to your local print shop.

Here are a few of them. See them all here.

Farmers wanted for survival on Mars: Got a green thumb? This one’s for you! In space, you can grow tomatoes, lettuce, peas, and radishes just like you would find in your summer garden. New ways of growing fresh food will be needed to keep brave explorers alive. Download this poster here.

Teach on Mars and its moons: Learning is out of this world! Learning can take you places you’ve never dreamed of, including Mars and its two moons, Phobos and Deimos. No matter where we live, we can always learn something new, especially with teacher-heroes who guide us on our path, daring us to dream and grow! Download this poster here.

Explorers wanted on the journey to Mars: Hike the solar system’s largest canyon, Valles Marineris on Mars, where you can catch blue sunsets in the twilight, and see the two moons of Mars (Phobos and Deimos) in the night sky. Download this poster here.

Bottom line: Free Mars Explorers Wanted posters from NASA.

Via NASA

