Check out these posters and download one – or all of them – free. NASA originally developed these Mars Explorers Wanted posters for an exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex in 2009. Now you can download full-sized posters and provide the files to your local print shop.
Here are a few of them. See them all here.
Bottom line: Free Mars Explorers Wanted posters from NASA.
