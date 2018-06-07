Whoa! EarthSky has nearly reach its funding goal for 2018. Click here to help.

Check out these posters and download one – or all of them – free. NASA originally developed these Mars Explorers Wanted posters for an exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex in 2009. Now you can download full-sized posters and provide the files to your local print shop.

Here are a few of them. See them all here.

Bottom line: Free Mars Explorers Wanted posters from NASA.

Via NASA

