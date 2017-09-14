Juno sees Jupiter up-close and personal

NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured this series of images during its eighth close flyby of gas giant planet Jupiter on September 1, 2017.

When the spacecraft’s JunoCam snapped the images during the 8-minute flyby, Juno ranged from 7,545 to 14,234 miles (12,143 to 22,908 kilometers) from the tops of the Jupiter’s clouds, at a latitude range of -28.5406 to -44.4912 degrees.

Points of Interest include:

Dalmatian Zone/Eye of Odin

Dark Eye/STB Ghost East End

Coolest Place on Jupiter

Renslow/Hurricane Rachel

The final image in the series on the right shows Jupiter’s south pole coming into view.

Juno began orbiting the giant planet on July 4, 2016.

JunoCam’s raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products here.

Bottom line: A series of images of Jupiter taken by the Juno spacecraft on September 1, 2017.

