Juno sees Jupiter up-close and personal

NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured this series of images during its eighth close flyby of gas giant planet Jupiter on September 1, 2017.
When the spacecraft’s JunoCam snapped the images during the 8-minute flyby, Juno ranged from 7,545 to 14,234 miles (12,143 to 22,908 kilometers) from the tops of the Jupiter’s clouds, at a latitude range of -28.5406 to -44.4912 degrees.
Points of Interest include:
Dalmatian Zone/Eye of Odin
Dark Eye/STB Ghost East End
Coolest Place on Jupiter
Renslow/Hurricane Rachel
The final image in the series on the right shows Jupiter’s south pole coming into view.
Juno began orbiting the giant planet on July 4, 2016.
JunoCam’s raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products here.
Bottom line: A series of images of Jupiter taken by the Juno spacecraft on September 1, 2017.
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.