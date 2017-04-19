Green moon on April 20, 2017? Nah

We can see many people this week are hitting the article we posted in 2016 about green moons. So we looked … and, indeed, this (completely untrue) story is making the rounds again in 2017. So it is with so many Internet hoaxes. They just never seem to die. Here’s the main version of this one: the moon will appear green for the first time in 420 years on April 20, 2017. True? No, not even kinda. Snopes called it:

… entirely humorous in nature.

And it is pretty funny when you think about April 20 (4-20) and 420 years, and realize that 420 is a code word for marijuana (invented, according to Urban Dictionary, by “dozen pot-smoking wiseacres” at San Rafael High School in 1971) and that the date April 20 has special meaning to some as Weed Day.

All of that notwithstanding, many appear to be taking the April 20, 2017, green moon literally.

And we repeat … it’s not true.

Snopes explained said that the meme began as a photograph on Facebook claiming that on May 29, 2016, the moon would appear green in the sky:

The Facebook user added the following completely erroneous piece of information in explanation of his post. Why erroneous? Uranus is nowhere near the moon on this night; in fact, it’s about half a sky away.

For those who need information on how this works … All night long on Sunday, May 29th the seventh planet from the sun, Uranus, will park itself near the moon. The green giant is only 4 degrees away from the moon. The cosmic odd-couple will appear about four degrees apart in the sky—equal to 8 full moons side-by-side. This week after darkness falls the near full moon acts as a convenient guidepost for finding Uranus.

He later took his post down and photo down.

Read more about the non-green moon from Snopes.

Bottom line: No, there won’t be a green moon on April 20, 2017.