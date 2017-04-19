menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

250,279 subscribers and counting ...

Green moon on April 20, 2017? Nah

By in Human World | Space | April 19, 2017

The green moon rumor started in 2016 and has reared its head again this year. It’s a joke, y’all. We’re not going to have a green moon on April 20, 2017. This joke has its roots (ahem) in cannabis culture.

Is this for real? Of course not! It’s just a silly gag, making the rounds on social media this week.

We can see many people this week are hitting the article we posted in 2016 about green moons. So we looked … and, indeed, this (completely untrue) story is making the rounds again in 2017. So it is with so many Internet hoaxes. They just never seem to die. Here’s the main version of this one: the moon will appear green for the first time in 420 years on April 20, 2017. True? No, not even kinda. Snopes called it:

… entirely humorous in nature.

And it is pretty funny when you think about April 20 (4-20) and 420 years, and realize that 420 is a code word for marijuana (invented, according to Urban Dictionary, by “dozen pot-smoking wiseacres” at San Rafael High School in 1971) and that the date April 20 has special meaning to some as Weed Day.

All of that notwithstanding, many appear to be taking the April 20, 2017, green moon literally.

And we repeat … it’s not true.

Snopes explained said that the meme began as a photograph on Facebook claiming that on May 29, 2016, the moon would appear green in the sky:

10__Miles_Johnson_-_This_is_going_to_be_sick_

The Facebook user added the following completely erroneous piece of information in explanation of his post. Why erroneous? Uranus is nowhere near the moon on this night; in fact, it’s about half a sky away.

For those who need information on how this works … All night long on Sunday, May 29th the seventh planet from the sun, Uranus, will park itself near the moon. The green giant is only 4 degrees away from the moon. The cosmic odd-couple will appear about four degrees apart in the sky—equal to 8 full moons side-by-side. This week after darkness falls the near full moon acts as a convenient guidepost for finding Uranus.

He later took his post down and photo down.

Read more about the non-green moon from Snopes.

Bottom line: No, there won’t be a green moon on April 20, 2017.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

WE NEED YOUR HELP!

MORE ARTICLES

Ocean worlds beyond Earth

5 hours ago

Asteroid 2014 JO25 bigger than expected

8 hours ago

Tonight

Big Dipper to Polaris and Little Dipper

Today's Image

Lyrid meteor shower has begun

Lyrid meteor shower has begun

We're Social all the time