menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

274,248 subscribers and counting ...

Astronomers spot exiled asteroid in outer reaches of solar system

By in Space | May 21, 2018

This object was likely born in the Asteroid Belt between Mars and Jupiter, then flung billions of miles to the Kuiper Belt on the edge of the solar system.

An international team of astronomers has used ESO telescopes to investigate a relic of the primordial solar system. The team found that the unusual Kuiper Belt Object 2004 EW95 is a carbon-rich asteroid, which likely formed in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and has been flung billions of kilometers from its origin to its current home in the Kuiper Belt. This object is the first of its kind to be confirmed in the cold outer reaches of the solar system.

Read more about 2004 EW95 from the European Southern Observatory

The red line in this image shows the orbit of 2004 EW95, with the orbits of other solar system bodies shown in green for comparison. Image via ESO/L. Calcada.

EarthSky Voices

EarthSky Voices

Members of the EarthSky community - including scientists, as well as science and nature writers from across the globe - weigh in on what's important to them. Photo by Robert Spurlock.

MORE ARTICLES

Meet our solar system's 1st-known permanent immigrant

3 hours ago

TESS planet-hunter snaps 1st test image, swings by moon

2 days ago

Tonight

1st quarter moon and Regulus May 21

Today's Image

Milky Way center over Pondicherry, India

Milky Way center over Pondicherry, India

We're Social all the time





EarthSky Newsletter

Nearly half a million daily subscribers love our newsletter. What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Join now to receive free daily science news delivered straight to your email.