Watch space debris conference online

7th European Conference on Space Debris will be held in Darmstadt, Germany April 18 to 21, 2017, and the European Space Agency (ESA) is offering a livestream of conference presentations. ESA’s release this morning about the livestream mentioned only the opening address, but a peek at ESA’s livestream page for the conference suggests several other presentations throughout the conference week as well. Tune in at least for the keynote presentation by Dr Don Kessler, former NASA scientist, joined by ESA Director General Jan Woerner and ESA Director for Operations Rolf Densing. It will air from 09:30 to 10:40 CEST on April 18.

CEST is Central European Summer Time. It is 2 hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

Click here for the exact time now in CEST.

Click here for a conversion of CEST to your time

Click here for ESA’s livestream page of the European Conference on Space Debris

Click here for the website of the 7th European Conference on Space Debris

