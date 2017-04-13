Watch space debris conference online

7th European Conference on Space Debris will be held in Darmstadt, Germany April 18 to 21, 2017, and the European Space Agency (ESA) is offering a livestream of conference presentations. ESA’s release this morning about the livestream mentioned only the opening address, but a peek at ESA’s livestream page for the conference suggests several other presentations throughout the conference week as well. Tune in at least for the keynote presentation by Dr Don Kessler, former NASA scientist, joined by ESA Director General Jan Woerner and ESA Director for Operations Rolf Densing. It will air from 09:30 to 10:40 CEST on April 18.
CEST is Central European Summer Time. It is 2 hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).
Click here for the exact time now in CEST.
Click here for a conversion of CEST to your time
Click here for ESA’s livestream page of the European Conference on Space Debris
Click here for the website of the 7th European Conference on Space Debris
Enjoy science and the beauty of the cosmos? Please donate to help EarthSky keep going.
Rather donate via PayPal or send a check? Click here.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.