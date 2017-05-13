Eta Aquarid over Mount Bromo

Justin Ng shot this video on May 6, 2017 while on an astrophotography tour to Mount Bromo, an active volcano in East Java, Indonesia. Justin said:

I captured this Eta Aquarid meteor at around 4:16 a.m. It left behind a red smoke trail that lasted several minutes before sunrise. The Small Magellanic Cloud is also visible just above the horizon on the left.

Thanks for sharing it with us Justin!

You can see more of Justin’s work here.

Bottom line: Short video of Eta Aquarid meteor over Indonesia’s Mount Bromo.