Views of home

Since 1968, when Apollo 8 placed humans into lunar orbit for the first time, NASA spacecraft have been capturing images of our home planet from the vicinity of the moon. Check out some great views of Earth from space in the video above, a collection of images from Science@NASA. Read more about this video from NASA.

By the way, if you were looking with the eye alone, how far away in space would our planet Earth still be visible? Read more: How Earth looks from outer space.

Bottom line: NASA video of Earth images from space.