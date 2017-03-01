Curiosity rover spies Mars dust devils

NASA released this video on February 27, 2017 and wrote:
On recent summer afternoons on Mars, navigation cameras aboard NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover observed several whirlwinds carrying Martian dust across Gale Crater. Dust devils result from sunshine warming the ground, prompting convective rising of air. All the dust devils were seen in a southward direction from the rover. Timing is accelerated and contrast has been modified to make frame-to-frame changes easier to see.
There’s a whole slew of awesome photos and gifs to explore, plus more info, at NASA/JPL’s website.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/TAMU
