Asteroid to pass between Earth and moon

An asteroid designated 2017 BX – found just days ago, on January 20 – will pass between the Earth and moon on late Tuesday night according to clocks in the Americas, early Wednesday morning according to clocks in Europe and Africa and Wednesday afternoon for Asia. Closest approach is 11:45 ET on January 24, 2017 (04:45 UTC on January 25; translate to your time zone). It’ll come within 0.68 lunar distances, or about 162,252 miles (261,120 km). This is the second time in just three weeks that a small asteroid will pass between our Earth and moon.

The asteroid’s estimated size is between 13 and 46 feet (4 and 14 meters). It’s Apollo-class asteroid, that is, an asteroid with an orbit that crosses Earth’s orbit.

At the time of its closest approach to Earth, its estimated velocity is 4.62 miles per second (7.44 km/s).

Slooh will broadcast about this asteroid, beginning at 5 p.m. ET (22:30 UTC; translate to your time zone). Slooh says that asteroid 2017 BX has been nicknamed:

… Rerun in honor of the beloved, late actor Fred Berry.

2017 BX was first observed at Pan-STARRS 1, Haleakala on January 20, 2017.

The next time this object will close to Earth will be on January 12, 2070, when it’ll pass 37.9 lunar distances away.

