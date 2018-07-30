The cycle of close and far Martian oppositions

Mars comes closest to Earth every other year, around the time of its opposition, when Earth is sweeping between the sun and Mars. Mars was at opposition on July 27, 2018, and – at this very favorable opposition – Mars was also be at its brightest since 2003. Yet Mars is closest to us several days after opposition, during the night of July 30 (morning of July 31) according to clocks in North America.

Why are the dates different? Why was Mars brightest then, although it is closest now? And is now a good time to view Mars through a telescope? For the answers to all of those questions, read this post: Mars closest to Earth on July 30-31.

Want to know more about the cycle of close and far Mars oppositions? Keep reading …

Oppositions of Mars are far from equal, and this one is a good one. At its closest – July 30-31, 2018 – Mars comes to within 35.78 million miles (57.59 million km) of Earth.

Nearly 60,000 years ago – on September 24, 57,617 B.C. – Mars was only 34.62 million miles (55.72 million km) distant. The opposition of Mars on August 28, 2003 – which brought Mars to 34.65 million miles (55.76 million km) of Earth – was Mars’ closest approach since then. The 2003 record for closeness won’t be broken again until August 29, 2287.

In contrast, the most recent distant opposition of Mars – on March 3, 2012 – placed the planet at 62.62 million miles (100.78 million km) away.

Mars comes closest to Earth about every two years. Earth takes a year to orbit the sun, and Mars takes about two years. So we go between the sun and Mars – bringing Mars closest to us for that two-year period – that often. But Mars is especially close in 2018. The illustration below shows why:

Mars is close in 2018 because its perihelion or closest point to the sun is coming up on September 16, 2018. Earth has a closest and farthest point from the sun, too. We’re closest to the sun every January, and farthest from the sun every July. But the orbit of Earth is very nearly circular, so our distance from the sun doesn’t vary much (only about 3 million miles, or 5 million km). Because Mars’ orbit is more highly elliptical, Mars’ distance from the sun varies more (by about 26 million miles, or 43 million km).

Perhaps you can see that – when Mars is closer to the sun around the time we pass between it and the sun – it’s closer than usual to us.

Astronomers call this year’s opposition of Mars a perihelic opposition. The last one was in 2003.

Close (or distant) oppositions of Mars recur in periods of 15 to 17 years. Note that we’re now 15 years past the historically close encounter on August 28, 2003.

Mars’ next extra-close opposition will be September 15, 2035, though – like the 2018 opposition – it won’t be quite as close as the opposition of August, 2003.

Very similar Martian oppositions take place every 79 years (15 + 17 + 15 + 17 + 15 = 79). These 79-year cycles repeat with only a delay of two to five calendar days. The super-close opposition of Mars in the year 2082 will fall on September 1, 2082. But once again, Earth and Mars won’t come as close as they did in August 2003.

There is a more exact cycle of 284 years (79 + 79 + 79 + 15 + 17 + 15 = 284). The Martian opposition that comes 284 years after August 28, 2003, will fall on August 29, 2287. This time around, Mars will come closer to Earth than it did during its close encounter in August 2003.

Because the Martian orbit is becoming more eccentric (flatter), the closest oppositions will actually come closer to Earth, and the farthest oppositions will actually become more distant. The computational wizard Jean Meeus figures that from the years 0 to 3000 A.D., Mars will come closest to Earth on September 8, 2729 (55.65 million kilometers or 34.57 million miles) and farthest away on March 6, 2832 (101.50 million kilometers or 63 million miles).

Want to know more about close and far Martian oppositions? Click here.

While the time is at hand, enjoy the close appearance of Mars in Earth’s sky during July and August of 2018.

Bottom line: Oppositions of Mars are far from equal. This post explains why Mars has near and far oppositions and shows why the 2018 opposition is a particularly good one.