NASA Selfies app lets you play astronaut

I’m not a lover of apps, in and of themselves, but I do love the new NASA Selfies app. It lets you generate snapshots of yourself in a virtual spacesuit, posed in front of outer space destinations like the Sombrero Galaxy, shown above. You just snap a photo of yourself – or your loved ones – and pick a background. Then it’s easy to share your creations on social media. NASA said:
The app also provides information about the science behind these stunning images. There are currently 30 eye-catching images to choose from … More images from the agency’s other science and human spaceflight missions will be added in the future.
The app is available for iOS and Android.
The Spitzer Space Telescope, which is celebrating 15 years in space on August 25, 2018, acquired the photos for the NASA Selfies app.
Check it out! It’s really fun.
Congratulations @NASAspitzer for 15 years in #space TODAY! Check out the special #birthday releases: from most historic discoveries to a #VirtualReality experience and the #NASAselfies App! Find everything here: https://t.co/8fOVR87KrT Happy #Spitzer15! pic.twitter.com/u27LjlsSEB
— NASA Spitzer (@NASAspitzer) August 25, 2018
Bottom line: Click here to download the NASA Selfies app for iOS or Android
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.