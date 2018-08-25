menu
NASA Selfies app lets you play astronaut

By in Human World | Space | August 25, 2018

My friends and I have had lots of fun with this app over the past few days. It lets you generate snapshots of yourself in a virtual spacesuit, posing in front of places like the Orion Nebula or the center of the Milky Way galaxy.

To infinity and beyond! Photo via NASA Selfies app.

I’m not a lover of apps, in and of themselves, but I do love the new NASA Selfies app. It lets you generate snapshots of yourself in a virtual spacesuit, posed in front of outer space destinations like the Sombrero Galaxy, shown above. You just snap a photo of yourself – or your loved ones – and pick a background. Then it’s easy to share your creations on social media. NASA said:

The app also provides information about the science behind these stunning images. There are currently 30 eye-catching images to choose from … More images from the agency’s other science and human spaceflight missions will be added in the future.

The app is available for iOS and Android.

The Spitzer Space Telescope, which is celebrating 15 years in space on August 25, 2018, acquired the photos for the NASA Selfies app.

Check it out! It’s really fun.

There’s a reason I put this guy in front of the Crab Nebula. Photo via NASA Selfies app.

Bottom line: Click here to download the NASA Selfies app for iOS or Android

Via NASA

