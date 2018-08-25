NASA Selfies app lets you play astronaut

I’m not a lover of apps, in and of themselves, but I do love the new NASA Selfies app. It lets you generate snapshots of yourself in a virtual spacesuit, posed in front of outer space destinations like the Sombrero Galaxy, shown above. You just snap a photo of yourself – or your loved ones – and pick a background. Then it’s easy to share your creations on social media. NASA said:

The app also provides information about the science behind these stunning images. There are currently 30 eye-catching images to choose from … More images from the agency’s other science and human spaceflight missions will be added in the future. The app is available for iOS and Android.

The Spitzer Space Telescope, which is celebrating 15 years in space on August 25, 2018, acquired the photos for the NASA Selfies app.

Check it out! It’s really fun.

Bottom line: Click here to download the NASA Selfies app for iOS or Android

Via NASA