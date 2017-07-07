How to make a pinhole projector for eclipse-watching

Total eclipse of sun: August 21, 2017. Here’s everything you need to know.
It’s never safe to look directly at the sun’s rays – even if the sun is partly obscured. When you’re watching a partial eclipse, you must wear eclipse glasses at all times if you want to face the sun, or use an alternate indirect method. This also applies during a total eclipse up until the time when the sun is completely and totally blocked. During the short time when the moon completely obscures the sun – known as the period of totality – it is safe to look directly at the star, but it’s crucial that you know when to take off and put back on your glasses.
How to watch a solar eclipse safely
Bottom line: Video on how to make a pinhole projector to watch an eclipse easily and safely.
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.