Watch drone video of Falcon 9 landing

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared this drone footage of the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage returning for a perfect landing, after the launch of the SpaceX Dragon resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday (February 19, 2017). It was the eighth successful booster recovery for SpaceX in 13 tries. Watch the rocket drop through the clouds and touch down on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The rocket launched at 9:39 a.m. EST from the Kennedy Space Center’s historic Launchpad 39-A, the launch site of the Apollo moon missions. The launch was rescheduled from the previous day after SpaceX aborted 10 seconds before liftoff.

The Dragon spacecraft will deliver about 5,500 pounds of supplies and science experiments to the space station.

Here’s another look at the Falcon 9’s landing.

Enjoying EarthSky? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!

Bottom line: Drone footage of Falcon 9 rocket landing on February 19. 2017