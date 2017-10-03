In 2017, China’s Mid-Autumn Festival on October 4

Many Asian friends will be wishing each other a happy Mid-Autumn Festival on September 4, 2017. For us in the U.S. and elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere, this week’s Harvest Moon and last month’s autumnal equinox are signs that autumn is here. Meanwhile, in China, Taiwan, Vietnam and other parts of Asia, the focus is on the annual Mid-Autumn Festival, which by tradition also carries a strong connection to the full moon. It’s sometimes called the Moon Festival in honor of this moon. It’s also called the Mooncake Festival for a traditional baked delicacy exchanged among family and friends.

The date of the Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese calendar. That timing places the festival in September or early October in the Gregorian calendar, close to the autumnal equinox, every year.

The Mid-Autumn Festival or Moon Festival features the beautiful idea that we all see the same moon phase on or around the same date. There are some small differences due to time zone, but, for the most part, the moon looks the same to all of us as night falls across the globe. The website Chinese-Fortune-Calendar.com said:

The Moon Festival is a holiday in China. It’s an occasion for family reunion. Chinese families like to get together to eat the mooncakes and watch the moon at the Moon Festival night. For the people are out of town or for Chinese are from China stay in USA, they miss their family or the lover at home and share the same moon at the night of the Moon Festival before the Internet gets popular.

Another tradition at the Mid-Autumn Festival is lanterns, both in the sky and on the ground. After a family dinner, Asian children are said to carry lanterns and stroll in parks or gardens. As part of the festival, lanterns are also released into the sky.

Legends associated with the Mid-Autumn Festival

And, traditionally, matchmaking has been part of the Mid-Autumn Festival. Some parts of China are said to feature dances held to help young men and women find partners, although I don’t know how widely this tradition is practiced in today’s world. According to Wikipedia:

Young women are encouraged to throw their handkerchiefs to the crowd. The young man who catches and returns the handkerchief has a chance of romance.

Bottom line: Happy Harvest Moon this week to friends in the western hemisphere, and to our friends in Asia … happy Mid-Autumn Festival!