The Natural History Museum in London has kindly released the 13 finalist images for the 2017 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, in advance of the October announcement of the competition’s winners. Now in its 53rd year, this year’s competition received almost 50,000 entries from 92 different countries. Imagine how difficult it would be to choose the winner from among these photos!

Bottom line: The 13 finalists for Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017.