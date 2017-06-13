menu
Video: Greenland’s thinning ice

By in Earth | June 13, 2017

The ice sheets are melting from both above and below, say scientists.

With temperatures around the world climbing, water melting from the ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica are raising sea levels. This video describes how these ice sheets are melting from both above and below.

Read more from NASA

Bottom line: New NASA ScienceCasts video on melting ice on Greenland.

