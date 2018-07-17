menu
Whoa! Flash flood footage from Utah

By in Earth | Human World | July 17, 2018

Amazing flash flood footage from Utah, July 16, 2018.

Reed Timmer – tornado chaser – running ahead of a flash flood. Don’t try this at home, kids. Image is a screen capture from the video below.

Reed Timmer Extreme Meteorologist is one of the most respected and successful of the tornado chasers … now bringing us flash floods, too. This one happened yesterday – July 16, 2018 – in Johnson Canyon, Utah. Don’t miss the part where he runs along in front of it! Stay safe out there, Reed!

Bottom line: Amazing flash flood footage from Utah, July 16, 2018.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Whoa! Flash flood footage from Utah

