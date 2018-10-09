Watch 3 whales dive, then leap

Ocean Explorations – a whale-watching company in Nova Scotia – posted this video to YouTube on September 3, 2018. It’s a beautiful triple breach by three humpbacked whales. Tom Goodwin describes himself as a biologist and tour director for Ocean Explorations. He’s also the owner and understands that, sometimes, boats will drive whales to breach by approaching them. But that’s not what happened here. He wrote:
We did not drive up to these whales. They surfaced close to us and approached us … I shut off the engines, and they came closer and closer. One approached the Zodiac and interacted with us, coming under the Zodiac, lifting its head beside us before re-joining the others peacefully ‘resting’ … A whale was heard to breach in the distance (1/4 mile?). I think this might have been the ‘inspiration’ for these three?
Bottom line: A video of three whales breaching, one after another.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.