Top 16 Earth images of 2016

Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) take pictures of Earth out their windows nearly every day. Here are 16 of the best of this year, selected by people at the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Enjoy!

Enjoying EarthSky? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!

Bottom line: Best images of Earth of 2016 taken by astronauts aboard the ISS.