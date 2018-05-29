Top 10 new species 2018

To celebrate the discovery of new species of animals, plants and microbes, the International Institute for Species Exploration (IISE) compiles an annual top 10 new species list from the approximately 18,000 new species named the previous year.

The first list was compiled in 2008. The list is released each year around May 23 to honor of the birthday of Carl Linnaeus, the 18th century Swedish botanist who is considered the father of modern taxonomy – our modern binomial classification system for naming organisms.

Here are the top 10 for 2018:

(In alphabetical order by scientific name)

Protist (Ancoracysta twista) Location: Unknown

Atlantic Forest Tree (Dinizia jueirana-facao) Location: Brazil

Amphipod (Epimeria quasimodo) Location: Antarctic Ocean

Baffling Beetle: (Nymphister kronaueri). Location: Costa Rica

Tapanuli Orangutan: Pongo tapanuliensis Location: Sumatra, Indonesia

Swire’s Snailfish (Pseudoliparis swirei) Location: Western Pacific Ocean

Heterotrophic Flower (Sciaphila sugimotoi) Location: Ishigaki Island, Japan

Volcanic Bacterium (Thiolava veneris) Location: Canary Islands

Marsupial Lion (Wakaleo schouteni) Location: Australia

Cave Beetle (Xuedytes bellus) Location: China

