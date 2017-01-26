Lavalapse: When lava meets sea

Jack Fusco – 61G Ocean Entry from Macphun Software on Vimeo.

Photographer Jack Fusco put together 6,000 stills to create this time-lapse of sky and sea, showing what happens when lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano meets the ocean.

Jack told us:

In early December, 2016 we headed to the Big Island of Hawaii to hopefully capture lava flowing from the Kilauea Volcano into the ocean with the stars above. While it was just a short, three night trip, it was an incredible experience. Seeing the lava flowing in to the ocean with that huge plume above it was something I’ll never forget.

Jack calls the time-lapse 61g Ocean Entry. 61g is the name of this flow, which, as of today (January 25, 2017) is “is still active and entering the ocean” according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Jack did this project in conjunction with Macphun (who makes photo-editing software) and Sigma (cameras and gear). Mark Jacobs from MacPhun, who made the trip with Jack, wrote a blog post about their adventure. Also, to celebrate the video’s release, the team is doing a bit of giveaway. Sigma is giving away a 20mm f/1.4 ART series lens (“an awesome lens for night photography”, Jack said), Macphun is giving away software packages, and Jack is giving away a few prints, including a metal print for the first place winner. Sign up here.

Bottom line: Timelapse of sea and sky where lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano flows into the ocean.