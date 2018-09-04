Watch it get hotter, 1880-2017

Check out this 40-second animation showing shows high and low temperatures of countries around the world over the period 1880 to 2017, created by researcher Antti Lipponen from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The animated timeline, based on NASA satellite data, shows unusual dips in year-to-year temperatures (in blue) and above-average spikes (in red).

Lipponen said:

It doesn’t look as if climate change is slowing down at all. Quite the opposite: the planet has warmed extremely quickly in the past two decades.

Bottom line: Animated timeline showing temperature anomalies by country, from 1880-2017 based on NASA data.