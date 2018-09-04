menu
Watch it get hotter, 1880-2017

By in Earth | September 4, 2018

An anomaly is something that deviates from what’s standard, or expected. This global warming visualization – created by Antti Lipponen of the Finnish Meteorological Institute – shows yearly temperature anomalies by country.

Check out this 40-second animation showing shows high and low temperatures of countries around the world over the period 1880 to 2017, created by researcher Antti Lipponen from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The animated timeline, based on NASA satellite data, shows unusual dips in year-to-year temperatures (in blue) and above-average spikes (in red).

Lipponen said:

It doesn’t look as if climate change is slowing down at all. Quite the opposite: the planet has warmed extremely quickly in the past two decades.

Bottom line: Animated timeline showing temperature anomalies by country, from 1880-2017 based on NASA data.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

