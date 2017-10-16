The UK has a red sun today

The BBC is reporting – and Twitter is buzzing – about a red sun and eerie sky seen in many parts of the United Kingdom today (October 16, 2017). The BBC said its weather presenter Simon King explained

… it was due to the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia dragging in tropical air and dust from the Sahara. He added that debris from forest fires in Portugal and Spain was also playing a part. The dust has caused light to be refracted and reflected in longer wavelengths, making it appear red.

Has anyone looked up at the sky recently? #REDSUN #londonsky #autumn #london pic.twitter.com/J3dhWa8a3R

— Ziindya Créa (@ZiindyaC) October 16, 2017

More #Ophelia #redsun pictures sent in by our followers, thanks for sharing. Keep them coming, you can upload them on our website & app too pic.twitter.com/JMqvMcefAD — Weather Network UK (@TheWeatherNetUK) October 16, 2017

The #RedSun phenomenon currently seen across England has been caused by Hurricane Ophelia, experts say https://t.co/VJdomLDWsm pic.twitter.com/qgKmKgjrMN — BBC News England (@BBCEngland) October 16, 2017

Bottom line: Red sun over the UK on October 16, 2017, caused by dust from the Sahara, raised via Hurricane Ophelia.