The UK has a red sun today

By in Earth | Human World | October 16, 2017

Social media is buzzing on Monday with photos and accounts of the red sun over the UK. British weather forecasters said it’s caused by dust from the Sahara, raised via Hurricane Ophelia.

Red sun over UK on October 16, 2017 by Colin Cradock, via BBC.

The BBC is reporting – and Twitter is buzzing – about a red sun and eerie sky seen in many parts of the United Kingdom today (October 16, 2017). The BBC said its weather presenter Simon King explained

… it was due to the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia dragging in tropical air and dust from the Sahara.

He added that debris from forest fires in Portugal and Spain was also playing a part.

The dust has caused light to be refracted and reflected in longer wavelengths, making it appear red.

Has anyone looked up at the sky recently? #REDSUN #londonsky #autumn #london pic.twitter.com/J3dhWa8a3R

— Ziindya Créa (@ZiindyaC) October 16, 2017

Mark McNeill Photography (@marksmcneill) in northwest England submitted this photo to EarthSky via Twitter.

Emma Bridson submitted this photo to EarthSky and wrote: “A red sun over a cloudy Birmingham due to a plume of dust raised from the Sahara, passing over the United Kingdom.”

Bottom line: Red sun over the UK on October 16, 2017, caused by dust from the Sahara, raised via Hurricane Ophelia.

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

