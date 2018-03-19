menu
How did turtles get their shells?

By in Earth | March 19, 2018

Where did turtles come from? And how did the they get their shells? The answers to these questions would cause scientists to rethink the entire history of reptile evolution.

This new video from PBS Digital Studios video explores how turtles came to get their shell. It’s a fascinating look into the history of this unique reptile.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

