GOES-16 satellite sends 1st images of Earth

NOAA is sounding thrilled today (January 23, 2017) about the release of the first images from orbit by the GOES-16 satellite. This new satellite lifted off from Cape Canaveral on November 19, 2016, and, according to NOAA:

… scientists, meteorologists and ordinary weather enthusiasts have anxiously waited for the first photos from NOAA’s newest weather satellite, GOES-16, formerly GOES-R. The release of the first images today is the latest step in a new age of weather satellites. It will be like high-definition from the heavens.

Stephen Volz Ph.D. director of NOAA’s Satellite and Information Service said:

This is such an exciting day for NOAA! One of our GOES-16 scientists compared this to seeing a newborn baby’s first pictures — it’s that exciting for us. These images come from the most sophisticated technology ever flown in space to predict severe weather on Earth. The fantastically rich images provide us with our first glimpse of the impact GOES-16 will have on developing life-saving forecasts.

Bottom line: On January 23, 2017 NOAA released the first images from its GOES-16 weather forecasting satellite.

