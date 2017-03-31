Help EarthSky stay an independent voice! Donate now to help us keep going.

If you give an octopus a camera

… she’s going to want to take a picture. An octopus at a New Zealand aquarium trains a camera on visiting tourists.

Octopus opens a jar, from the inside

More evidence that octopuses are amazing, from Japan’s Enoshima Aquarium.

Brainy octopus and its coconut

Watch what this octopus does with coconut shells. More on this story here.

How the octopus changes color

Incredible color-changing! How – and why – the octopus, squid, and cuttlefish change color.

Watch octopus squeeze through tiny hole

It’s just cool, that’s all. A 40-second video of an octopus squeezing through a tiny hole to escape a box.

Bottom line: 5 of EarthSky’s favorite octopus videos