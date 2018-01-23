Tsunami warnings issued – later canceled – after powerful Alaska quake

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a very large earthquake this morning in the Gulf of Alaska. It was originally reported at 8.2 magnitude, then 7.9 magnitude, then downgraded further to 7.0; even at the lowest number, it’s still a powerful quake (though much less powerful than originally reported). The earthquake struck on January 23, 2018 at 9:31 UTC (3:31 a.m. CST); translate to your time zone. It occurred 174 miles (280 km) southeast of Kodiak, Alaska.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) issued tsunami watches or warnings for large portions of the Pacific, including a watch for the U.S. west coast from Washington to California as well as Hawaii, and a tsunami warning for the coast of Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia. Subsequently, all watches and warnings were cancelled, but not before a mass of confusion on Twitter and other news outlets.

There were reports of some panic in Kodiak, Alaska (sirens blaring, people being woken from sleep), near the quake’s epicenter. Waters were then said to be receding in Kodiak, and waves were said to have been “small.”

We have not yet seen reports of damages or injuries from this event.

The PTWC – which was still in its calculation process when this advisory was issued at 10:17 UTC (4:17 a.m. CST) today – said tsunami waves were originally forecast to be less than one foot (0.3 meters) above the tide level for the coasts of Guam, Hawaii and northwestern Hawaiian Islands, Japan, Johnston Atoll, Mexico, Midway Island, Northern Marianas, Russia, and Wake Island.

This story is still being updated.

Aftershocks will follow an earthquake this size. Resident of both Alaska and Canada should be prepared. Sometimes aftershocks can be even stronger than the initial earthquake. #earthquake #Tsunami #Alaska pic.twitter.com/TzyLIhXzPp — Daniel McFarland (@DanielWGXA) January 23, 2018

Large earthquakes are common in the Pacific-North America plate boundary region south of Alaska. USGS explained:

The January 23, 2018 M 7.9 earthquake southeast of Kodiak Island in the Gulf of Alaska occurred as the result of strike slip faulting within the shallow lithosphere of the Pacific plate … At the location of the earthquake, the Pacific plate is converging with the North America plate at a rate of approximately 59 mm/yr towards the north-northwest. The Pacific plate subducts beneath the North America plate at the Alaska-Aleutians Trench, about 90 km to the northwest of today’s earthquake. The location and mechanism of the January 23rd earthquake are consistent with it occurring on a fault system within the Pacific plate before it subducts, rather than on the plate boundary between the Pacific and North America plates further to the northwest.

Bottom line: A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck on January 23, 2018 in the Gulf of Alaska. Tsunami watches and warnings issued. The situation is still unfolding.