Growing crack in Larsen-C ice shelf

The European Space Agency (ESA) released this animation on April 20, 2017. It’s based on images from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite mission, which is monitoring the growing crack in Antarctica’s Larsen-C ice shelf. When the ice shelf breaks off or calves, it’ll create one of the largest icebergs ever recorded.
But, ESA said, exactly how long this will take is difficult to predict.
This animation demonstrates how scientists analyse radar data from Sentinel-1 to monitor the crack. It shows the usefulness of combining radar images to create an interferogram, to gain insights into the ice flow.
Bottom line: Animation of the crack in Larsen-C.
