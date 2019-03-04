menu
North Star over New Mexico

By in Today's Image | March 4, 2019

Polaris – aka the North Star – is in the center of the great turning wheel of stars in this photo. It’s the star around which the entire northern sky appears to turn.

Many bright concentric circles around one star high over snowy landscape.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | The North Star – Polaris – over New Mexico. Mike Lewinski in Tres Piedras caught this image on February 27, 2019.

Read more: Polaris is the North Star

Read more: What are star trails, and how can I capture them?

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

