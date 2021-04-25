When is the next tide? Recommended almanacs here

Ocean tides reflect the ever-changing geometrical dance between the sun, moon and Earth, and their gravitational interaction that arises as a consequence. Although high tides and low tides happen daily, extra large spring tides take place around the time of the new moon and the full moon. On the other hand, neap tides, which happen around the first quarter and last quarter moons, display the smallest variation between high and low tide. EarthSky has made a list of our favorite tide almanacs here, that are based upon the (relatively straightforward) astronomical influences on the tides, not including the harder-to-predict meteorological factors such as barometric pressure and wind.

Tideschart.com – Tides around the world with other useful info on weather and temperatures

The Old Farmer’s Almanac Tidal Predictions for the U.S. and Canada

U.K. and Irish Tidal Predictions

Tidal and Current Predictor by the University of South Carolina

NOAA Tide prediction for the U.S., the Pacific and Caribbean islands

Bottom line: EarthSky recommends a list of tide almanacs here, to help you know when to expect high and low tides in different places around the world. These almanacs are based on astronomical influences on the tides.