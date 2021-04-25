menu
When is the next tide? Recommended almanacs here

Posted by in Astronomy Essentials | April 25, 2021

The EarthSky-recommended tide almanacs listed here are based on astronomical influences on the tides. They’ll help you in finding the next high and low tides.

Water lapping in from the right over a beach lightly illuminated in golden hues.

This beautiful image is from EarthSky Facebook friend John Lloyd Griffith.

Ocean tides reflect the ever-changing geometrical dance between the sun, moon and Earth, and their gravitational interaction that arises as a consequence. Although high tides and low tides happen daily, extra large spring tides take place around the time of the new moon and the full moon. On the other hand, neap tides, which happen around the first quarter and last quarter moons, display the smallest variation between high and low tide. EarthSky has made a list of our favorite tide almanacs here, that are based upon the (relatively straightforward) astronomical influences on the tides, not including the harder-to-predict meteorological factors such as barometric pressure and wind.

Chart with tall sine waves in blue with times labeled.

The Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia has the highest tides in the world, of 16.3 metres (53.5 feet). This chart shows the tide during the waxing crescent moon phase, so you will need to check back during full or new moon to see how much the tide changes. Image via tideschart.com.

Tideschart.com – Tides around the world with other useful info on weather and temperatures

The Old Farmer’s Almanac Tidal Predictions for the U.S. and Canada

U.K. and Irish Tidal Predictions

Tidal and Current Predictor by the University of South Carolina

NOAA Tide prediction for the U.S., the Pacific and Caribbean islands

Bottom line: EarthSky recommends a list of tide almanacs here, to help you know when to expect high and low tides in different places around the world. These almanacs are based on astronomical influences on the tides.

