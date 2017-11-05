Moon hides bright star Aldebaran

Tonight – November 5, 2017 – the moon occults (covers over) Aldebaran, the brightest star in the constellation Taurus the Bull. On the sky chart above, we don’t show the moon for November 5, because if we did – on the rough scale of our sky charts – it’d hide the star Aldebaran from view. This occultation is visible from much of North America, Greenland, Iceland and northern Europe. Elsewhere around the world, tonight’s moon shines close to Aldebaran but won’t pass directly in front of Aldebaran.

Keep in mind, though, that the glare of the still-bright, almost-full waning gibbous moon might make it tough to see Aldebaran and the nearly Pleiades star cluster. You may glance up and notice Aldebaran and the Pleiades shining in the moon’s glare. Or, if you don’t, try placing a finger over the moon to get a better view of Aldebaran and the Pleiades star cluster better.

The sky chart at the top of the page is for mid-northern North American latitudes, on the evenings of November 4, 5 and 6. On these dates from the world’s Eastern Hemisphere – Europe, Africa and Asia – the moon is somewhat offset toward the previous date.

Look at the worldwide map below. All locations to the north (above) the solid white line are in a position to see the lunar occultation of Aldebaran, where the star first disappears behind the moon’s illuminated side and then reappears from behind the moon’s tiny sliver of darkness.

The occultation is visible from much of North America. However, the western part of North America to the west (left) of the turquoise loop is not in a position to watch this occultation. The section of North America within this turquoise loop can only see the tail end of the occultation, when Aldebaran reappears from behind the moon.

How do I translate UTC to my time?

For your convenience, we give the local times of the occultation for various U. S. localities:

New York City, New York (November 5)

Occultation begins (Aldebaran disappears): 20:01:28 (8:01:28 p.m.) local time

Occultation ends (Aldebaran reappears): 20:56:41 (8:56:41 p.m.) local time Chicago, Illinois (November 5)

Occultation begins (Aldebaran disappears): 19:03:26 (7:03:26 p.m.) local time

Occultation ends (Aldebaran reappears); 19:55:53 (7:55:53 p.m.) local time New Orleans, Louisiana (November 5)

Occultation begins (Aldebaran disappears): before moonrise

Moonrise: 18:51 p.m. (6:51 p.m.) local time

Occultation ends (Aldebaran reappears): 19:38:15 (7:38:15 p.m.) local time

Click here to find out the occultation times in your locality in Universal Time (UTC).

To convert Universal Time to local time in North America:

Atlantic Standard Time: UTC – 4 hours Eastern Standard Time = UTC – 5 hours Central Standard Time = UTC – 6 hours Mountain Standard Time = UTC – 7 hours Pacific Standard Time = UTC – 8 hours

We also give the local times of the occultation for two European localities:

Edinburgh, United Kingdom (November 6)

Occultation begins (Aldebaran disappears): 2:26:49 (2:26:49 a.m.) local time

Occultation ends (Aldebaran reappears); 3:25:37 (3:25:37 a.m.) local time Oslow, Norway (November 6)

Occultation begins (Aldebaran disappears): 3:38:40 (3:38:40 a.m.) local time

Occultation ends (Aldebaran reappears): 4:39:34 (4:39:34 a.m.) local time

Bottom line: As seen from around the world, the moon and star Aldebaran cross the night sky from the evening of November 5 until dawn November 6. From some parts of the world, the moon will pass in front of Aldebaran.