menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

267,048 subscribers and counting ...

Asteroid to fly safely past Earth February 4

By in Space | January 24, 2018

Asteroid 2002 AJ129 will make a close approach to Earth on February 4, 2018. At its closest, it will be 2.6 million miles (4.2 million km) away – about 10 times the distance between Earth and the moon.

Asteroid 2002 AJ129 will make a close approach to Earth on February 4, 2018, at 21:30 UTC (4:30 p.m. EST); translate to your time zone. At the time of closest approach, the asteroid will be no closer than 10 times the distance between Earth and the moon (about 2.6 million miles, or 4.2 million km).

2002 AJ129 is an intermediate-sized near-Earth asteroid, somewhere between 0.3 miles (0.5 km) and 0.75 miles (1.2 km) across. It was discovered on January 15, 2002, by the former NASA-sponsored Near Earth Asteroid Tracking project at the Maui Space Surveillance Site on Haleakala, Hawaii.

The asteroid’s velocity at the time of closest approach, 76,000 mph (34 km per second), is higher than the majority of near-Earth objects during an Earth flyby. The high flyby velocity is a result of the asteroid’s orbit, which approaches very close to the sun – 11 million miles (18 million km). Although asteroid 2002 AJ129 is categorized as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA), it does not pose an actual threat of colliding with our planet for the foreseeable future.

Paul Chodas is manager of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California. He said in a statement:

We have been tracking this asteroid for over 14 years and know its orbit very accurately. Our calculations indicate that asteroid 2002 AJ129 has no chance — zero — of colliding with Earth on February 4 or any time over the next 100 years.

Enjoying EarthSky so far? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!

Bottom line: NASA reported that asteroid 2002 AJ129 will make a close approach to Earth on February 4, 2018.

Via NASA

EarthSky Voices

EarthSky Voices

Members of the EarthSky community - including scientists, as well as science and nature writers from across the globe - weigh in on what's important to them. Photo by Robert Spurlock.

MORE ARTICLES

Scientist proposes yet another new definition of a planet

6 hours ago

Watch 1st spacewalk of 2018 on Tuesday

1 day ago

Tonight

Half-lit quarter moon on January 24

Today's Image

Orion high in southern skies

Orion high in southern skies

We're Social all the time