Watch soap bubbles freeze

By in Earth | Human World | January 18, 2017

A photographer in St. Paul, Minnesota captured this mesmerizing footage of soap bubbles freezing. It looks like time-lapse but it’s actually in real time!

Beautiful! Freezing soap bubbles up close, captured by photographer Mike Shaw.

Bottom line: Real-time video of soap bubbles freezing.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

