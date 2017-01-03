Astro festivals, star parties, workshops

Interested in astronomy, but not sure where to begin? A first step can be to seek out your local astronomy club. It consists of a roomful of willing and able amateur astronomers, whose telescopes may offer your first glimpse of the cosmos. The Astronomical League, an umbrella organization of 240 amateur astronomy clubs and societies in the U.S.
The Astronomical League also helps us create and maintain the list of events on this page. Click here to visit the Astronomical League’s website.
Know of an event that’s not on the list below? Contact us.
Do you have a great photo of a star party in your area? Submit here.
Looking for an astronomy club in your area? Click here.
Special thanks also to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada for help with this list.
Jump below the photo for a list of upcoming events! If no web link is given, it’s because the information for the upcoming event hasn’t been posted yet. Check back.
Upcoming astronomy events …winter and spring, 2017
January 25–29, 2017
Orange Blossom Special XXII International Star Party
Withlacoochee River Park, Dade City, Florida
stpeteastronomyclub.org
January 27-28, 2017
Furnace Creek Resort star party in Death Valley National Park, California
Hosted by the Las Vegas Astronomical Society
www.furnacecreekresort.com
February 18, 2017
Regional Meeting of Amateur Astronomers 2017
Catawba Science Center, Hickory, North Carolina
catawbasky.org
February 20–26, 2017
Winter Star Party
West Summerland Key, Florida
scas.org/winter-star-party
March 3-4, 2017
Tri-Star 2017
Greensboro Astronomy Club and the
Cline Observatory
Guilford Technical Community College,
Jamestown, North Carolina
observatory.gtcc.edu/tristar
April 8–9, 2017
Northeast Astronomy Forum
Suffern, New York
rocklandastronomy.com/neaf
April 21–22, 2017
North Carolina Statewide Star Party
35+ public skywatching sessions from the North
Carolina mountains to the coast
ncsciencefestival.org/starparty
April 22–29, 2017
The 2017 OzSky Star Safari
(aka Deepest South Texas Star Safari)
Coonabarabran, New South Wales, Australia
ozsky.org
April 26–29, 2017
Mid-South Star Gaze and Astronomy Conference
French Camp, Mississippi
rainwaterobservatory.org/rainwater
June 21–25, 2017
Rocky Mountain Star Stare 2017
Gardner, Colorado
rmss.org
June 22-25, 2017
Cherry Springs Star Party
Coudersport, Pennsylvania
www.astrohbg.org/CSSP
Tentatively sheduled for June 22-25, 2017
Wisconsin Observers’ Weekend
Hartman Creek State Park just west of Waupaca, Wisconsin
www.new-star.org/index.php
Bottom line: List of astronomy and night sky events for the public, for 2015 and 2016, compiled in cooperation with the awesome Astronomical League. Join in, and have fun!
