Astro festivals, star parties, workshops

Interested in astronomy, but not sure where to begin? A first step can be to seek out your local astronomy club. It consists of a roomful of willing and able amateur astronomers, whose telescopes may offer your first glimpse of the cosmos. The Astronomical League, an umbrella organization of 240 amateur astronomy clubs and societies in the U.S.

The Astronomical League also helps us create and maintain the list of events on this page. Click here to visit the Astronomical League’s website.

Special thanks also to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada for help with this list.

Upcoming astronomy events …winter and spring, 2017

January 25–29, 2017

Orange Blossom Special XXII International Star Party

Withlacoochee River Park, Dade City, Florida

stpeteastronomyclub.org

January 27-28, 2017

Furnace Creek Resort star party in Death Valley National Park, California

Hosted by the Las Vegas Astronomical Society

www.furnacecreekresort.com

February 18, 2017

Regional Meeting of Amateur Astronomers 2017

Catawba Science Center, Hickory, North Carolina

catawbasky.org

February 20–26, 2017

Winter Star Party

West Summerland Key, Florida

scas.org/winter-star-party

March 3-4, 2017

Tri-Star 2017

Greensboro Astronomy Club and the

Cline Observatory

Guilford Technical Community College,

Jamestown, North Carolina

observatory.gtcc.edu/tristar

April 8–9, 2017

Northeast Astronomy Forum

Suffern, New York

rocklandastronomy.com/neaf

April 21–22, 2017

North Carolina Statewide Star Party

35+ public skywatching sessions from the North

Carolina mountains to the coast

ncsciencefestival.org/starparty

April 22–29, 2017

The 2017 OzSky Star Safari

(aka Deepest South Texas Star Safari)

Coonabarabran, New South Wales, Australia

ozsky.org

April 26–29, 2017

Mid-South Star Gaze and Astronomy Conference

French Camp, Mississippi

rainwaterobservatory.org/rainwater

June 21–25, 2017

Rocky Mountain Star Stare 2017

Gardner, Colorado

rmss.org

June 22-25, 2017

Cherry Springs Star Party

Coudersport, Pennsylvania

www.astrohbg.org/CSSP

Tentatively sheduled for June 22-25, 2017

Wisconsin Observers’ Weekend

Hartman Creek State Park just west of Waupaca, Wisconsin

www.new-star.org/index.php

