Earth

Winter fog in Willamette Valley, Oregon

Posted by
Editors of EarthSky
and
February 22, 2022
Natural-color satellite view of dense fog in Willamette Valley, Oregon, on February 10, 2022. NASA satellites have so far seen 3 periods of extended fog there in 2022: January 14-17, January 22-29, and February 8-12. This week’s forecast is for sunny skies, though! Image via Landsat 9 satellite/ NASA Earth Observatory.

Fog in Willamette Valley

NASA Earth Observatory released this satellite image of Oregon’s Willamette Valley on Sunday (February 20, 2022). It shows a long, dense stretch of fog blanketing the valley: the result of a temperature inversion.

NASA satellites have viewed three extended periods of Willamette Valley fog this year. They happened on January 14-17, January 22-29, and February 8-12.

In a January 24, 2022, weather report, CBS-affiliated TV station KOIN-6, covering Oregon and southwest Washington, had a good explanation and visual about temperature inversions. Joseph Dames of KOIN said that during a temperature inversion:

… the surface will be cooler, with a warm layer above. That warm layer prevents pollutants from escaping. This also keeps the temperatures colder at the surface, allowing for fog to form … Cold air sinks to the valley floor during the winter months, as if we are in a cold bath.

Want the forecast for Willamette Valley this week? Click here

Temperature inversions can cause dense fog over cities, too. And they can create hazardous driving conditions. Graphic via Joseph Dames/ KOIN-6.
In a temperature inversion, warm air is above a layer of cooler air. Image via University of Missouri/ Weather.gov.

Bottom line: Oregon has already seen at least three extended periods of valley fog this year as a result of temperature inversions. When this happens, temperatures are colder near the ground while the air above is warmed. The warm layer prevents pollutants from escaping, trapping fog and causing cold air to sink.

Via KOIN-6

Posted 
February 22, 2022
 in 
Earth

Editors of EarthSky

View Articles
About the Author:
The EarthSky team has a blast bringing you daily updates on your cosmos and world. We love your photos and welcome your news tips. Earth, Space, Human World, Tonight.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Editors of EarthSky

View All
Meet Castor: It’s 6 stars in one
February 22, 2022
Meet Pollux: The brighter twin star
February 20, 2022
February 18, 1930: Clyde Tombaugh discovers Pluto
February 18, 2022
Full moon names by month and by season
February 15, 2022